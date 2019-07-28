As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Checchi Capital Advisers Has Decreased Its Position; Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Lowered Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 3,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,624 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, down from 85,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 331,878 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has risen 2.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA) by 693,800 shares to 744,200 shares, valued at $48.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (EFA) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).