As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Centre Asset Management Has Raised by $823,680 Its Holding; Nwi Management LP Has Upped Position in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by $600,000 as Share Value Declined

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.14. About 89,549 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 27.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 7,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,587 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.38M, up from 233,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $138.93. About 3.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 750,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerg Mark Hh (EMB) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.95M shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).