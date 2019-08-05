As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Benedict Financial Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $361,998; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Lifted Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $10.25 Million

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 85,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, down from 88,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.61. About 13.70 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 520.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 298,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31 million, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.69% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 15.78M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Planning Advsrs Lc owns 63,090 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 9,760 shares. Chemical National Bank & Trust owns 113,679 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 6,909 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 153,000 shares. Hoplite Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2.39% or 169,377 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 1.21% or 1.79 million shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership owns 9.83 million shares or 8.19% of their US portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 4.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). D Scott Neal Inc has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). St Germain D J Company Incorporated accumulated 37,275 shares. Pictet Bank Ltd holds 17,070 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coho Prtnrs Ltd invested in 8,705 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $230.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 12,906 shares to 99,701 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp Bond Etf.