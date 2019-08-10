As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, 3G Capital Partners LP Has Increased Position by $17.06 Million; San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Holds Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 35,908 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 32,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: CVX, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Big Tech Stocks to Watch on Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft And OpenAI: Brute Force – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. John G Ullman & Inc holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 96,769 shares. Northstar Investment Advsr Limited Liability invested in 3.49% or 159,329 shares. Renaissance Inv Grp holds 90,387 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership reported 1.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Robecosam Ag owns 219,424 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 20.42 million shares or 3.09% of its portfolio. Dillon & Assoc has 8,735 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 2.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 140,345 shares. Winslow Management Ltd Co owns 11.15M shares. 296,300 were reported by Partner Fund Management L P. 9.20 million are held by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Sphera Funds Limited, a Israel-based fund reported 61,397 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2.82M shares. Int Limited Ca reported 3.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ckw Finance Group holds 1,720 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:CAT) by 53,600 shares to 32,400 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,008 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,680 are owned by Guild Inv Mgmt. Zacks Mgmt accumulated 979,339 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 101.48M shares or 3.1% of all its holdings. 10 accumulated 2.95% or 116,449 shares. Wellington Shields And Communications Ltd owns 82,631 shares for 4.96% of their portfolio. Wills stated it has 53,744 shares or 4.3% of all its holdings. Dodge & Cox reported 31.62M shares. Veritas Inv Mgmt Llp owns 920,773 shares or 10.62% of their US portfolio. Weik reported 97,794 shares. 39,128 were reported by Dumont & Blake Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company. Guardian Cap Advsr Lp owns 115,249 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Family Cap Co owns 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,200 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spears Abacus Advsr Llc has 7.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 504,921 shares. Beacon Fincl Group Inc holds 32,074 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio.