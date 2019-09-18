As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Wendell David Associates Has Increased by $1.41 Million Its Stake; Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Shareholder Cincinnati Financial Has Decreased Its Position by $2.77 Million as Shares Rose

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 10,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 135,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.11M, up from 124,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $137.88. About 7.19 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 11,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.34M, down from 88,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $251.51. About 235,301 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $666.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 3,735 shares to 11,296 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Ord (NYSE:PNC) by 70,000 shares to 543,000 shares, valued at $74.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Ord (NYSE:TJX) by 410,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Ord (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.41 million for 22.95 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

