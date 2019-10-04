As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Vontobel Asset Management Boosted Stake; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Increases Position in Mcdonalds Com (MCD)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc bought 1,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 4,357 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, up from 2,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $210.26. About 693,161 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 267,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3.70 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $511.56 million, up from 3.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 6.17 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe Etf (IEUR) by 7,913 shares to 7,559 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has invested 0.05% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Stratford Consulting Ltd Co holds 1,999 shares. Schmidt P J reported 39,570 shares. Rbo & Co Llc has invested 5.48% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cognios Capital Limited Liability holds 1.47% or 18,456 shares in its portfolio. Hgk Asset Mngmt has 0.84% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 13,981 shares. Stonebridge Incorporated stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth has invested 0.21% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Guardian Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 49,129 shares stake. 8,255 are owned by Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt Commerce. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Company invested 0.05% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Halsey Ct holds 0.21% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 5,652 shares. Stillwater Invest Management Llc holds 18,112 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Horan Management has invested 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 24,000 shares.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like McDonald’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCD) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)â€™s Upcoming 0.5% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Ford, Nike And More – Benzinga” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Stock vs Dunkin’ Donuts – What’s Sweeter? – Forbes” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Looks Like a Buy with Its Earnings Release in Sight – Nasdaq” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Another Reason Not To Buy Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for MSFT – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fund holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 182,313 shares. Chemung Canal reported 148,392 shares stake. Weybosset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.28% or 3,625 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Advisers has 6.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 93,619 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora holds 75,448 shares. Notis owns 50,152 shares. Barr E S & has 0.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thomas White has 0.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,767 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 1.42 million shares. 344,278 are held by Putnam Fl Mngmt. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 4.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 190,236 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 3.21 million shares. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 3.10M shares or 3.21% of the stock. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Ca, a California-based fund reported 10,508 shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $13.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 76,004 shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $642.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 327,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).