As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Truepoint Lifted Position; Century Alum Co (CENX) Shareholder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreased Its Position by $699,816 as Valuation Declined

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 116,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The institutional investor held 7.32 million shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.57M, down from 7.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $559.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 261,364 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-COLUMN-Aluminium through the looking glass after Trump’s tariffs: Andy Home; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q REV. $454.5M, EST. $443.4M; 08/03/2018 – Century Aluminum Company Lauds Implementation of Broad Relief by President Trump; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM SAYS CO, CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED $175 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Century Aluminum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $16; 13/03/2018 – COLUMN-Aluminium through the looking glass after Trump’s tariffs: Andy Home; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL HOLD OFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS FOR CANADA AND MEXICO WHILE NEGOTIATING NAFTA AGREEMENT

Truepoint Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 93.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc bought 4,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 9,989 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 5,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.53. About 9.45M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $257.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 313,842 shares to 4.16 million shares, valued at $104.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ohio Vy Banc Corp (NASDAQ:OVBC) by 9,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $28,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CENX shares while 36 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.77% more from 46.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,284 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc invested in 4,377 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Tru holds 0% or 700 shares. Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.04% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) or 21,421 shares. 19,306 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Hsbc Public Limited Com owns 13,819 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisors Asset Management owns 688 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 1,782 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 40,975 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Lyon Street Ltd Llc has 100,000 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP reported 80,212 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 77,153 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 20,189 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Century Aluminum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,326 shares to 12,754 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).