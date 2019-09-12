As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Truepoint Has Boosted by $642,257 Its Stake; As Chevron New (CVX) Share Value Rose, Holder Gilman Hill Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $573,128

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 4,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 35,684 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, down from 40,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.64. About 1.55 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING

Truepoint Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 93.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc bought 4,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 9,989 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 5,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $137.34. About 10.81M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.09 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.