As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Trb Advisors LP Raised Position by $48.56 Million; Tradewinds Capital Management Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $609,804 as Market Value Rose

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 436.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 415,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 510,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.15 million, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01 million, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foyston Gordon Payne holds 6.83% or 303,009 shares in its portfolio. Becker Capital Mgmt Inc holds 2.91% or 665,010 shares in its portfolio. American Century stated it has 17.46M shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 53,477 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa reported 2.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lincluden invested in 0.57% or 50,697 shares. Northrock Ltd reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 66,735 are held by Benin Mngmt Corporation. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 134,561 shares. Element Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 7,464 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.02% or 4,677 shares. The California-based Golub Grp Limited Liability has invested 4.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.60M shares. Atika Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 60,500 shares.

