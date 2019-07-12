As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Skytop Capital Management Cut Its Position by $1.17 Million; Glenview State Bank Trust Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Lifted as Stock Price Rose

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $982.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.31 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Amazon’s Commercial Paper ‘A-1+’; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 19/04/2018 – Bezos and Amazon, having already destroyed so much, may finally kill off Powerpoint; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Signs Exclusive 2-year Deal With Oscar-winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – UBER HIRES AMAZON’S JAMIE HEYWOOD TO RUN U.K., EU BUSINESSES; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: COS INCREASINGLY COMING TO US TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes: Kudlow

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Boosts Shipment Services With GE Aircraft Deal – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Announces Star-Studded Deals for Prime Day – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FedEx Partners With Dollar General for Package Pickup and Drop-Off – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Netflix’s Next $1 Billion Opportunity – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Amazon Nears $1 Trillion Again; PayPal Gets an Unexpected Boost – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Edge Cap has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aperio Gru Ltd Com holds 269,223 shares. Leonard Green And Partners LP stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 2.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp reported 619,682 shares stake. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 1,631 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 2.8% or 11,305 shares. Winfield holds 6.17% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 2.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 21,086 shares. London Co Of Virginia holds 0% or 320 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 12,980 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 3,828 shares. Zevin Asset Management Ltd stated it has 2,356 shares. 138,488 were accumulated by Harding Loevner Lp. Diligent Invsts Limited Co accumulated 620 shares or 0.63% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt holds 4.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 101,377 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 2.58% stake. Osher Van De Voorde Mgmt accumulated 4.23% or 80,700 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il holds 4% or 955,971 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim reported 1.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability owns 216,072 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has 14,195 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. 75,897 are owned by Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. Private Wealth Prns invested in 299,218 shares or 5.8% of the stock. Naples Global Advisors Lc accumulated 71,341 shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 3.12% or 6.87 million shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 3.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alaska Permanent Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.67% or 120,136 shares. Elm Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 4,430 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.