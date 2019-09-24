As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Has Cut by $766,878 Its Holding; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Bath Savings Trust Co Has Decreased Its Position

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (UTX) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 3,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 52,536 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84 million, down from 55,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.67. About 2.60 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 91,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31M, down from 97,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.35M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 55,605 are owned by Convergence Prtnrs Llc. The Louisiana-based Diversified Investment Strategies Lc has invested 5.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beacon Finance reported 23,437 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al accumulated 158,667 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Churchill Management holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,895 shares. Veritas Mngmt (Uk) Limited invested 8.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S R Schill owns 17,088 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Group Inc has 0.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 378,711 shares. Golub Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company has invested 4.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.77% stake. Burney accumulated 192,128 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Aspiriant Ltd holds 48,643 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Moreover, James Incorporated has 1.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 195,401 shares. 2.25 million are held by Clarivest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Co reported 44,843 shares.

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98 million and $255.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 8,880 shares to 114,847 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 4,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Company (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, High Pointe Capital Mngmt Lc has 2.61% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Eqis Cap Management invested in 16,236 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0.35% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cleararc Capital, Ohio-based fund reported 11,034 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Company has invested 1.75% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Raymond James Ser Advsr Inc has invested 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.21% or 123,721 shares. Cubic Asset Management Llc invested 1.54% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Com invested 0.4% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Citigroup Inc invested in 1.26M shares. Natixis has invested 0.64% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). M Kraus And has invested 4.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Regent Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 6,645 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 17,553 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. B T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt reported 21,015 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.87 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,109 shares to 29,458 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).