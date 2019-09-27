As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Lynch & Associates Cut Position; Foundation Resource Management Has Increased Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding

Lynch & Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates sold 3,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 151,381 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.28M, down from 155,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 17.81 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al

Foundation Resource Management Inc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 227.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc bought 381,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 549,211 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, up from 167,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $4.73. About 19.76M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0.02% or 8.39M shares. The Illinois-based West Family Invs has invested 0.2% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 25,111 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 25,654 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc holds 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 1.50 million shares. Black Diamond Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 50.37% or 6.80 million shares. Voya Mgmt holds 0% or 102,652 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 187,149 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 2.69 million shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Prudential Plc has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 32,748 shares in its portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association has 1.88M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean Drops To New Lows – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Transocean Boosts Liquidity Ahead Of Projected Cash Burn – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Implied Volatility Surging for Transocean (RIG) Stock Options – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean: Searching For A True Swing Low – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 7,701 shares. Partner Mgmt Lp invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thomas White Ltd reported 11,767 shares. Cincinnati Fin Corp invested in 4.58% or 932,950 shares. Knott David M holds 1,400 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). High Pointe Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4,030 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Communications Limited Liability has invested 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 6.18 million shares. Royal Bankshares Of Scotland Group Plc reported 326,096 shares or 7.97% of all its holdings. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 3.53% or 146,814 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ftb Advisors, a Tennessee-based fund reported 147,135 shares. Narwhal Management has invested 3.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thompson Mngmt Inc holds 3.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 119,420 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ZM, GOGO, SNAP, PINS, MSFT – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.