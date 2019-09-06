As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Falcon Edge Capital LP Cut by $1.54 Million Its Stake; Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Stake Increased by Orleans Capital Management Corp

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 272,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19M, down from 286,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 3,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 12,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 9,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 884,978 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cordasco Financial invested 0.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 2.14% or 1.47M shares in its portfolio. Mirador Capital Prns LP reported 13,822 shares. Nicholas Invest Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.4% or 38,497 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Co invested in 3,738 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv, West Virginia-based fund reported 39,224 shares. Sensato Limited reported 3.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company has invested 4.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lyon Street Cap Ltd holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,572 shares. Moreover, Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company has 0.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Macnealy Hoover Investment owns 35,517 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 1.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chase Investment Counsel holds 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 44,506 shares.