As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Decreased by $6.73 Million Its Stake; Burns J W & Co Increases Position in Amazon (AMZN)

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 306 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 4,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 2.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 08/03/2018 – Several candidates have been approached to lead Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1441 – 2018-03-13; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is aware that Alexa is scaring people with seemingly random laughter; 05/04/2018 – As Trump Bashes Amazon, the Government Increasingly Relies on It; 03/04/2018 – A year later, the attack on Amazon coupled with the tense trade relationship with China has many of us asking, “Is this any way to grow the economy?”; 04/04/2018 – Lionbridge Adds Neural-Based Amazon Translate to its Localization Enablement Platform; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 29/03/2018 – Trump slams Amazon: ‘They pay little or no taxes to state & local governments’

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, down from 157,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 16.56M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Mgmt Commerce invested in 1.02% or 30,423 shares. 379,978 were reported by Mcdaniel Terry &. 2.58 million were reported by Hightower Limited Liability. Cna Fin reported 4.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westwood Holdings Group Inc Incorporated reported 1.18M shares. House Ltd Liability Com reported 326,423 shares or 4.16% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 5.16M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 13.47M shares. Endurance Wealth Inc reported 0.48% stake. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 476,910 shares. John G Ullman & Assoc holds 2.07% or 96,769 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hightower Tru Svcs Lta stated it has 3.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 145,348 were reported by Nbt State Bank N A Ny. Ar Asset Management invested in 0.61% or 13,800 shares.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 450,000 shares to 975,000 shares, valued at $49.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

