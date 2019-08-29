As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Crossvault Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Citigroup (C) Shareholder D L Carlson Investment Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $513,360 as Stock Rose

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 8,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 70,975 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, down from 79,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $63.94. About 4.38 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research says Trump’s tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup CEO earns 369 times average employee; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Hire UBS Credit Trader Merran for Bond ETFs; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 7,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,353 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, up from 77,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.86. About 7.83M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested in 1% or 12,000 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru holds 1.13M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 11,230 shares. Tradition Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 18,744 shares. Pggm Investments invested in 1.30M shares. Griffin Asset Management invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Il stated it has 5,030 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Linscomb Williams Inc accumulated 52,537 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Corsair Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 39,105 shares. Schwerin Boyle Management accumulated 178,314 shares. Hills Natl Bank And Co has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 124,200 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc accumulated 435,456 shares.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 198 shares to 5,034 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.03 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.41% or 6,755 shares in its portfolio. 1.18 million are held by Westwood Gru. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc owns 17.98M shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Llc holds 261,841 shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & holds 2.55% or 809,912 shares in its portfolio. 10 holds 2.95% or 116,449 shares. Convergence Lc reported 75,360 shares. Moreover, Loews has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc owns 3.71M shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Mig Cap Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,441 shares. Spc Financial Inc invested in 44,546 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Co invested in 41,573 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Miles Capital reported 15,674 shares. Orleans Capital Mgmt La stated it has 30,998 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 4.32M shares.

