As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Selway Asset Management Has Boosted Position; Oakmont Partners Has Upped Its Visa (V) Position

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 33.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 13,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 52,162 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 38,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $184.73. About 6.16 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 6,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 38,880 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 32,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12M shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Garmin, CDW and Microsoft – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chinese agents using LinkedIn – NYT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

