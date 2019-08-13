As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Salem Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $658,710; As Morningstar (MORN) Market Value Rose, Holder Golden Gate Private Equity Increased Its Position

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 95,332 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, down from 100,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $137.95. About 9.28 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Morningstar Inc. (MORN) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 2,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 67,734 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $153.42. About 10,872 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 05/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGYONE LTD: MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$5.95 FRM A$5.80; RATING ACCUMULATE; 18/04/2018 – PERPETUAL LTD PPT.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$48.50 FROM A$52.00; RATING ACCUMULATE; 26/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Morningstar, Inc./; 12/04/2018 – Morningstar: GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 18/05/2018 – INFRATIL LTD IFT.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.8 FROM A$2.7; RATING HOLD; 16/04/2018 – Marking 30 Years of the Annual Morningstar Investment Conference, Agenda Brings Transparency, Technology, and Responsiveness to; 14/05/2018 – AUSNET SERVICES LTD AST.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$1.65 FROM A$1.60; RATING HOLD; 26/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Morningstar, Inc./; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar 1Q Rev $243.5M; 22/03/2018 – Morningstar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Management reported 123,038 shares. Van Strum And Towne Inc stated it has 9.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Central Bancorp And Tru Co holds 0.38% or 14,339 shares. Carderock Cap holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,373 shares. 18,289 are held by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Com. Fayerweather Charles has invested 1.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Neumann Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.08% or 14,296 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 218,138 shares. De Burlo Gp has invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Petrus Lta has 1.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 85,000 shares. M Hldgs Secs stated it has 45,206 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt accumulated 193,673 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 124,987 shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. Somerset Grp Ltd Liability Company owns 28,218 shares for 2.79% of their portfolio. Prudential holds 2.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 14.08M shares.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 13,650 shares to 68,791 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 51,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,425 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold MORN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 2.01% more from 17.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 208,192 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Fmr Llc has 0.02% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 1.55M shares. 424 were reported by American International Grp. Eagle Ridge Inv Management accumulated 1,999 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs accumulated 23,293 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Ashford Management accumulated 5,770 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.02% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 306,675 shares. Blackrock reported 816,394 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Pictet Asset Ltd owns 34,114 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 3,382 shares. D E Shaw And reported 5,746 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 46 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

