As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Qci Asset Management Cut Its Holding; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $30.83 Million

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 11,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 216,638 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.02M, down from 228,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $139.13. About 3.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 16,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 6,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.56M, down from 22,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $859.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $29.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1738.43. About 897,774 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon has offered to purchase a 60 percent stake in Flipkart; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan probe tests antitrust doctrine in new era; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: COS INCREASINGLY COMING TO US TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 24/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are Wi-Fi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 11/05/2018 – Leaked memo reveals Whole Foods is slowly moving its most important technology into Amazon’s cloud; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Moves Past Alphabet as 2nd Most Valuable Public Company (Video); 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE; 11/05/2018 – A Whole Foods insider reveals the reason Amazon Prime discounts aren’t yet ready for shoppers

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.48 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

