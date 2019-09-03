As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Plancorp Has Boosted Holding by $327,717; Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Shareholder Par Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.94 Million

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.23. About 14.58M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.39M, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $141.77. About 165,667 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 09/05/2018 – FAA REVIEWS OF ALLEGIANT, AMERICAN MAINTENANCE FOCUS OF AUDIT; 16/04/2018 – Allegiant Defies 60 Minutes Air Pocket, Small Caps Beat Again — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT MARCH TRAFFIC ROSE 17.7% :ALGT US; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Allegiant Travel Company Investors to the June 25, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Allegiant Travel Company; 13/04/2018 – Allegiant Hit Ahead of ’60 Minutes’ Exposé — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT: TENTATIVE DISPATCHERS CONTRACT PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 07/05/2018 – Allegiant Travel April Load Factor 85% Vs 82.9%; 23/05/2018 – Teamsters Reach Tentative Agreement For Flight Dispatchers At Allegiant Air; 25/04/2018 – ALGT SAYS IT WILL SEEK MANAGEMENT CONTRACTS FOR SUNSEEKER

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 100,000 shares to 357,800 shares, valued at $59.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 54,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,864 shares, and cut its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ALGT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 12.74 million shares or 4.24% less from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 36,200 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank stated it has 0.07% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). U S Global reported 2.76% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Sei Investments Co invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Jupiter Asset reported 0.12% stake. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 19 shares. Moreover, Ftb has 0% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 105 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 3,895 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Midas, New York-based fund reported 20,100 shares. Magnetar Ltd invested in 0.01% or 3,989 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 21,943 shares. Chou Assocs Mngmt owns 0.23% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 4,317 shares.

More notable recent Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Add Up The Pieces: IYC Could Be Worth $239 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “United Airlines names new tech ops executive – Chicago Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Allegiant Travel Company Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Allegiant’s (ALGT) April Traffic Rises, Load Factor Falls – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Buy Stocks for September 3rd – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust reported 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kames Cap Public Ltd Com accumulated 765,539 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 4.81M shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Management Us holds 1.55% or 1.23M shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 365,961 shares or 3.84% of the stock. John G Ullman & Assoc reported 96,769 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 2.48 million shares. Harvest Management reported 3,256 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel has 0.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,342 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 484,816 shares for 4.66% of their portfolio. Amg National Tru Commercial Bank stated it has 14,523 shares. Tcw Group Inc reported 0.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 258,031 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited holds 8,470 shares or 5.71% of its portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Or holds 3.17% or 83,466 shares in its portfolio.