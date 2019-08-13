As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Pitcairn Company Increased Stake by $890,019; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $564,816 as Share Value Declined

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 7,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,130 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, up from 76,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $137.93. About 14.49 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 13,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 645,078 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.40M, down from 658,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 16.88M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video); 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO PACT WITH PFIZER LEADS TO CREATION OF A SHELF-STABLE; 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Independent Monitoring Panel Recommended Stopping Study

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,017 shares to 38,008 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,504 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Vegan ETF Is Happening, But It May Not Look The Way You Expect – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Martin Currie Limited has 1.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adirondack Management invested in 0.37% or 5,005 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 3.29% or 13.61 million shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 295,543 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs holds 225,420 shares. Ajo LP has invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Heritage Investors Mngmt Corp invested in 391,276 shares. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.89% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 37,287 shares. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc has 2.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 39,062 shares. Moreover, Wills Fin has 4.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Professional Advisory reported 3.14% stake. White Pine Investment has 55,464 shares for 3.27% of their portfolio. Aviance Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Westfield Capital LP has 1.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.14M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 5.02M shares.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 155,723 shares to 158,586 shares, valued at $17.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Em Mkt Min Vol (EEMV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 94,835 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 551,239 shares. Lynch And Assoc In invested 2.82% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sfe Inv Counsel reported 26,425 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. 197,268 are owned by Psagot House Limited. Albert D Mason owns 5,457 shares. Peoples Services reported 120,544 shares stake. Barbara Oil Communication has invested 3.97% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Carroll Financial Assoc stated it has 200,100 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Birmingham Cap Management Al has invested 3.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Coastline Trust Co invested in 0.79% or 124,355 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.8% or 268,452 shares. Hemenway Trust Com Ltd Liability Com invested in 11,261 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Caledonia Invests Plc invested 4.43% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 758 are owned by Bluemountain Management Llc.