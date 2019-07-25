As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Peddock Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake by $808,821; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Has Upped by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 195.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 3,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.23. About 14.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,908 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 32,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.23. About 14.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Survey Doesn’t Bode Well for Slack – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Arrow Electronics Recognized as a Top Provider by Microsoft for 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EXTR, MSFT, SSB – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Architects Lc owns 13,408 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. 1St Source National Bank & Trust accumulated 147,246 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 13.70M shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. 80,044 are owned by Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Com. Alesco Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Virginia-based Wesbanco Fincl Bank has invested 1.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Karp Cap Mgmt has 24,223 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 204,890 shares. Discovery Cap Limited Liability Company Ct stated it has 289,448 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability holds 3.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 80,542 shares. State Street Corporation holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 313.11 million shares. Leuthold Group Limited Liability Co invested in 1.66% or 104,582 shares. Sfmg Ltd Com reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 100,478 shares.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking (KRE) by 9,076 shares to 551 shares, valued at $28,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,718 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,400 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 11,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,724 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,334 were reported by First Western Capital Comm. Cibc Markets Corporation has 3.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.26M shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,547 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Montecito National Bank & Trust Tru owns 45,826 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Polaris Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 493,552 shares or 2.42% of the stock. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 735,369 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whetstone Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fiduciary Trust invested in 2.83% or 892,840 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Research Incorporated owns 8,500 shares. Bancorp Of The West accumulated 147,792 shares. Rothschild Invest Il reported 115,994 shares. Conestoga Advisors Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,979 shares. Moreover, Advisory Limited has 1.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 136,530 shares. Glenview Natl Bank Trust Dept holds 104,362 shares.