As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Palouse Capital Management Decreased Stake by $3.25 Million; Hill Intl Com (HIL) Shareholder Bulldog Investors Has Trimmed Holding

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 826,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Hill Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 50,859 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 30/03/2018 – Hill Intl Fincl Outlook and Restatement Filing Update; 09/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 21% to 13 Days; 05/03/2018 MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF REVIEW OF REDUCED STORE FOOTPRINT FOR REPOSITIONING OF EMMA & ROE BRAND; 11/04/2018 – MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD MHJ.AX – 9-MTH REV NZ$465.5 MLN, UP 4.5 PCT; 19/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Hill International Announces Restatement Filing; 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Details Standstill Agreement With Hill International in Friday Securities Filing; 08/03/2018 – Hill International to Nominate Arnaud Ajdler for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – HILL INTL, HOLDER ENGINE CAPITAL ENTERED STANDSTILL PACT; 30/03/2018 – Hill International Financial Outlook and Restatement Filing Update

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 27,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 43,464 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, down from 71,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. 12,500 shares were bought by Sgro David, worth $28,875. Shares for $11,100 were bought by Weintraub Todd E on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 5.83, from 7.75 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold HIL shares while 9 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 50.70% less from 38.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 128,100 shares. 21,100 were reported by Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corporation. Bulldog Investors invested in 1.70M shares or 2.2% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 17,018 shares. Kokino Limited Com has 2.49% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 629,599 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.09% or 749,983 shares. Bluecrest Limited has invested 0.01% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com reported 341,005 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 122,397 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Com reported 33,800 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 20,175 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp invested in 114,863 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn accumulated 1.66 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL).

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC) by 331,501 shares to 673,877 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd (APF) by 99,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bernzott Cap has 1.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 123,965 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd owns 86,297 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 7.85 million shares. Savings Bank reported 1.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bank Of Stockton reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Forbes J M And Co Llp reported 3.59% stake. Cumberland has 3.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regentatlantic Capital Lc holds 2.1% or 255,640 shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital reported 1,800 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. 4,979 were reported by Conestoga Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Biondo Inv Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 228,501 were accumulated by Cookson Peirce & Inc. Gruss And Commerce invested in 8.7% or 70,500 shares. London Of Virginia holds 1.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.64 million shares. Century Companies, Missouri-based fund reported 17.46 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10,417 shares to 112,218 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 28,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).