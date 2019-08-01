As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Oakwood Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Lifted Its Position in American Express Co (AXP) as Share Value Rose

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 272.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 37,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 51,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 13,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $124.24. About 2.43 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 112,092 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22 million, down from 115,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $138.58. About 25.38 million shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

