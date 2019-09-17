As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Miles Capital Lifted Holding by $606,879; As Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Family Capital Trust Co Lowered Its Holding

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 4,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,237 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71M, up from 15,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 3.80 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 17,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 361,118 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.40M, down from 378,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $282.97. About 647,487 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Investment Com Limited Liability reported 1.29M shares. Beacon Fincl Group reported 23,437 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt owns 344,278 shares for 3.71% of their portfolio. Blue Chip Prtnrs Incorporated has 3.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 131,554 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel reported 340,205 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alberta Investment Management, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Westchester Mngmt Inc reported 91,872 shares or 4.82% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Prns Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.51% or 87,220 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc reported 258,014 shares. Haverford has invested 3.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cincinnati Insurance Communications owns 1.43 million shares for 5.14% of their portfolio. Sandler Capital Mgmt has invested 1.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meeder Asset reported 2.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 3.34% or 4.94 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Microsoft the New Safe Haven Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.