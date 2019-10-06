As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Lowered Position by $585,466; As Aqua America Com (WTR) Stock Price Rose, Miller Howard Investments Increased by $3.92 Million Its Stake

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 4,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 375,576 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.31M, down from 379,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc Com (WTR) by 194.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 95,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 144,789 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.99 million, up from 49,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 861,155 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M

Mcdaniel Terry & Co, which manages about $823.96 million and $602.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,000 shares to 1,600 shares, valued at $588,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 31,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del Com (NYSE:F) by 46,800 shares to 353,200 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 59,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 845,554 shares, and cut its stake in Avangrid Inc Com.

