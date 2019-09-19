As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Maryland Capital Management Cut Position; Hexcel New (HXL) Shareholder Joho Capital Lowered Stake

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 218,053 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.64 million, down from 423,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.42. About 241,194 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 8,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 288,245 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.61M, down from 296,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $75.73M for 23.43 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $843.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 1,606 shares to 5,673 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 5,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communicatn (NYSE:VZ).

