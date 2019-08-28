As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Loews Lowered by $585,000 Its Holding; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Rose, Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Increased by $2.12 Million Its Holding

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.18M, down from 125,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 16.64 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 955.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $8.15 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 4.67M shares traded or 28.64% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 42,000 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $19.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 13,200 shares to 9,400 shares, valued at $424,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,100 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

