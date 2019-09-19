As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Lakeview Capital Partners Lowered by $373,198 Its Position; Needham Investment Management Holding in Formfactor (FORM) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Declined

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The institutional investor held 668,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.47M, down from 813,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 236,810 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 30/04/2018 – FormFactor Extends Market Share Gains as Top Supplier of Semiconductor Probe Cards; 25/04/2018 – FormFactor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in FormFactor; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 07/03/2018 FormFactor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Net $2.13M

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc sold 2,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 21,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, down from 23,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $140.75. About 30.86 million shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GitHub buys Semmle for Actions – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Stock Buy Signal Flashes Again – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 1.45M shares or 6.13% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Tru owns 80,000 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Grp stated it has 3.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jasper Ridge Prtn Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Corp has 20,027 shares. Kingdon Capital Mngmt owns 288,567 shares for 3.8% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 1.31% or 128,706 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 22,751 shares. Maverick Ltd invested in 1.52 million shares or 2.96% of the stock. Oakworth Cap reported 42,171 shares. Texas-based Advisory Gru has invested 0.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Peoples Fincl Svcs Corp has 2.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 40,660 shares. 206,660 were reported by Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Shell Asset Management Commerce invested 3.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability has 63,637 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DLH Announces $1 Million Share Repurchase Plan – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Overstock CEO Patrick M. Byrne Resigns – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Techcrunch.com published: “Ping Identity files for $100M IPO on Nasdaq to trade as â€˜PINGâ€™ – TechCrunch” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alta Mesa Resources Receives NASDAQ Notice Regarding Non-Compliance With Continued Listing Standards – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DelMar Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Criteria – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $303.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 47,825 shares to 158,500 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB).