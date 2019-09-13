As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Ipswich Investment Management Co Trimmed Its Stake by $416,024; Utah Retirement Systems Position in Coty (COTY) Has Lowered by $418,626

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 3,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 100,730 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.49 million, down from 103,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $136.95. About 13.40M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 32,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 55,719 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $746,000, down from 87,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 1.48M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – COTY – TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REPAY, REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss $77M; 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member; 07/05/2018 – Coty Inc expected to post earnings of 12 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 4,941 shares to 29,833 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 15,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

