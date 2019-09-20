As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Ion Asset Management LTD Trimmed Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Carret Asset Management Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 2,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 158,333 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.21 million, down from 160,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $140.66. About 15.20 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 10,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $140.66. About 15.20M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Stock Buy Signal Flashes Again – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 74,567 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation has 1.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,533 shares. Moreover, Modera Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.81% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33,135 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na has invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Liberty Management Inc owns 33,519 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Capital Investment Advsr Lc reported 93,619 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Lc accumulated 4.63 million shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank & Tru invested in 3.49% or 278,640 shares. Truepoint Inc holds 0.11% or 9,989 shares. Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 3.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 546,319 shares. American Natl Registered Advisor Inc holds 4.71% or 62,666 shares in its portfolio. Verity Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Co invested in 2.27% or 352,833 shares. Fdx Advsr has 280,607 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Stock Buy Signal Flashes Again – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet North America Advsr reported 3.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wms Partners has invested 4.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Capital Grp holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 86,007 shares. Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc has 297,089 shares. Hamel Assocs has 1.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,996 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 250,223 shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc has 0.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1,990 were accumulated by Welch Cap Partners Limited Liability. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 1.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild Investment Corporation Il invested in 1.77% or 111,856 shares. Light Street Cap Mgmt Lc reported 348,850 shares. Brown Cap Lc holds 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 32,149 shares. Mcf Limited Liability Company owns 0.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,162 shares. Crossvault Management Ltd reported 81,913 shares. Comerica Natl Bank owns 1.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.79 million shares.