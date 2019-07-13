As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Tctc Holdings Decreased by $541,710 Its Position; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose, Goldentree Asset Management LP Upped Position by $2.18 Million

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.48M shares traded or 3.24% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Nears $1 Billion of Consumer Relief Under Mortgage Settlements — Monitor; 03/04/2018 – Macquarie, Goldman Sachs funds to buy port terminal group HES International – statement; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 09/03/2018 – CEO Lloyd Blankfein could step down as soon as the end of the year and the bank “isn’t looking beyond Goldman’s two co-presidents,” The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation. Goldman declined to comment to CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Raises Dividend to 80c Vs. 75c; 11/03/2018 – Simply Telecom: Exclusive: Telecom Italia picks Goldman and Credit Suisse for network spin-off; 24/04/2018 – SHAREHOLDER GOLDMAN SACHS DIVESTS 16.6 PCT STAKES IN AKSA ENERJI AKSEN.IS – KAP; 03/04/2018 – IDG ENERGY INVESTMENT – TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY GOLDMAN SACHS FINANCE CORP IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF US$50 MLN; 07/05/2018 – The France family, which controls NASCAR, is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N to identify a potential deal for the company, the sources said

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 4,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 549,976 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.86M, down from 554,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winfield Assoc holds 59,361 shares. Stralem & reported 59,147 shares stake. Argyle Capital Mgmt holds 3.71% or 81,798 shares in its portfolio. Newbrook Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 394,706 shares or 3.78% of its portfolio. Central accumulated 100,000 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Bancorporation Pictet And Cie (Asia) invested in 19,432 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.8% or 10,800 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Hawaii owns 2.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 238,006 shares. Greenwood Gearhart holds 0.08% or 2,452 shares. Allstate Corporation accumulated 1.9% or 596,693 shares. Strs Ohio invested 3.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vanguard Group Inc holds 605.28M shares or 2.8% of its portfolio. Avalon Advsr Llc reported 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 51,257 shares or 2.23% of the stock. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 1.67% or 2.74M shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,054 shares to 5,193 shares, valued at $868,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 53,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assoc invested 0.61% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 28,839 shares. Wafra holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 45,014 shares. Thematic Partners Lc holds 540,169 shares or 4.82% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.35% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Blair William Communication Il invested 0.49% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 842,432 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Co holds 20 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 1.32M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability reported 7,252 shares. Da Davidson & has 0.15% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 45,340 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 20,023 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 24,553 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt Comm holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 20,325 shares.