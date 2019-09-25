As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Stearns Financial Services Group Has Cut Position by $305,102; As Sb Financial Group (SBFG) Stock Price Declined, Holder Jcsd Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $944,000

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sb Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 59,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The institutional investor held 207,144 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 266,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Sb Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 590 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,791 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80M, down from 53,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $138.16. About 11.53M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.39 per share. SBFG’s profit will be $3.13M for 8.52 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by SB Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.