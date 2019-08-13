As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $103.59 Million; Whitnell & Co Position in Fiserv (FISV) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 89,691 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 95,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 3.14 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 1.75 million shares. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx holds 61,395 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 32,785 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alesco Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,503 shares. Ami Mngmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 26,757 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Com Tn has 546,933 shares for 9.27% of their portfolio. Community Commercial Bank Na has 1.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,463 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 2.26M shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Lathrop Invest Corporation invested 5.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Butensky & Cohen Security reported 22,331 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Ltd Liability invested in 0.34% or 52,027 shares. Stearns Finance Grp owns 53,085 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv reported 24.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Td Capital Llc holds 6,414 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor holds 4.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,766 shares.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80 million shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $164.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 2,431 shares to 13,657 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 4,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 30.29 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

