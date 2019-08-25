As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Martin Currie LTD Lowered by $967,356 Its Stake; Arvest Trust Company Boosted Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Stake by $6.32 Million; Share Value Rose

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 8,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 198,497 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.41 million, down from 206,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 65.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 134,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 341,032 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.24 million, up from 206,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 1.05M shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Prweb.com which released: “OrePac Building Products and Fiberon Announce Partnership to Grow Outdoor Living Business – PR Web” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group Announces Promotion Of Jeff Swartz To President, GPG Americas – PRNewswire” published on March 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fortune Brands To Acquire Fiberon For Composite Outdoor Products – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc reported 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Tower Capital Ltd Company (Trc) accumulated 8,115 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 1.42 million shares. 39,748 were reported by Amp Ltd. Moreover, Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Brinker, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31,143 shares. Md Sass Invsts Ser holds 522,895 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 13 shares. Smithfield Co reported 6,058 shares. Hartford Investment Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 15,473 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 73 shares. Envestnet Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 75,065 shares. Lakewood Management Limited Partnership accumulated 162,440 shares. Franklin has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,837 shares to 218,025 shares, valued at $31.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 14,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,072 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 1.47% or 1.35M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 2.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paw has invested 0.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horrell Inc reported 2,510 shares. Mathes owns 37,173 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Clarkston Capital Prtn Ltd Liability holds 347,099 shares. Hillsdale Inv holds 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3,240 shares. Da Davidson stated it has 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc has 2.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.58M shares. Lyon Street Ltd Co invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Permanens Capital LP accumulated 56 shares or 0% of the stock. Md Sass Investors has 2.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scott And Selber has invested 3.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 840,093 shares. 3G Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 12.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 958,838 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 173 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.