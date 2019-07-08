As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Lvw Advisors Has Decreased by $359,658 Its Stake; As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, First Heartland Consultants Has Lifted Position

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $5.4 during the last trading session, reaching $350.46. About 1.80M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Hit to Boeing from Chinese tariffs depends on definitions; 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE: Boeing shakes up defense business again; Strianese to leave L3 board; Update from the U.K.; and more; 21/05/2018 – KLX INC KLXI.O – AS A RESULT OF PENDING SALE OF AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS GROUP TO BOEING, COMPANY WILL NO LONGER BE PROVIDING ASG SEGMENT LEVEL GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO; 09/05/2018 – NO SAFER WAY TO MOVE THAN TO FLY: BOEING CEO MUILENBURG

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $136.32. About 8.57M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $375.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 193 shares to 1,245 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 8,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock or 19,500 shares. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock or 26,557 shares.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 66,531 shares to 27,192 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,923 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.