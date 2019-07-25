As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $11.31 Million; As Ecolab (ECL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Lifted Its Holding

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 619.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 36,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,614 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52M, up from 5,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $198.9. About 492,144 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 58.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 96,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,554 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, down from 166,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $140.24. About 12.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 80,300 shares to 5.67M shares, valued at $49.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,470 shares, and cut its stake in Park Natl Corp (NYSEMKT:PRK).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Llc has 4,837 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.14% or 9,496 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Management Gru Inc has 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 500 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 92,432 shares. St Germain D J Commerce stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Essex Service has invested 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Farmers Merchants Invests Inc invested 0.29% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bartlett & Company Llc reported 1,056 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 47,554 shares. Park Avenue Securities holds 0.03% or 3,370 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mackenzie Financial owns 7,758 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oakworth Capital has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 337 shares. Capital Invest Svcs Of America Inc has invested 3.33% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Garrison Bradford has 0.49% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advsr Inc Ok holds 3.2% or 253,458 shares. Pzena Investment Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.2% or 318,873 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burns J W And New York holds 178,459 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Com holds 18,303 shares. Moreover, Independent Franchise Limited Liability Partnership has 9.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,184 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Chesapeake Asset Lc reported 34,001 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,603 shares. Naples Limited Co holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,341 shares. Cap Intl Ca accumulated 3.32% or 117,422 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 3.97% or 241,393 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 0.11% stake. First City Cap accumulated 29,992 shares. Fiduciary Finance Svcs Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 46,864 shares or 1.61% of the stock.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (Call) by 35,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $17.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 62,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (Put).