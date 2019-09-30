As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Founders Financial Securities Raised Its Position; Tower Research Capital Trc Lowered Its Intuit (INTU) Stake by $1.34 Million

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 98.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 5,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 98 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26,000, down from 5,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $265.45. About 710,851 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Founders Financial Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 132.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Financial Securities Llc bought 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 2,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Financial Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $138.62. About 10.10M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 918 shares. Saturna Capital has invested 3.59% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 170 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 9,879 shares. 1,000 are held by Whalerock Point Ltd Com. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has invested 0.19% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Martingale Asset Management Lp accumulated 299,600 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Godsey And Gibb has 0.04% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,037 shares. Troy Asset Management stated it has 53,482 shares. Cipher Capital Lp owns 0.77% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 34,985 shares. 8,000 were reported by Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 12,725 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc holds 69,122 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Jacobson And Schmitt Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 3.58% or 23,648 shares. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Company invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 108,990 shares to 109,479 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 19,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Knight Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28,845 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Proshare Advsrs Llc stated it has 4.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Dominion Mgmt has 1.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glenmede Tru Company Na has 3.18 million shares. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.02% or 796,242 shares in its portfolio. Cim Mangement holds 1.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 36,801 shares. Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 187,264 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 29.73 million shares for 2.34% of their portfolio. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 8.5% or 12.17 million shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel holds 7.04% or 56,750 shares. Comgest Global Investors Sas accumulated 3.45% or 1.19M shares. Cap Invest Counsel invested in 55,745 shares. Community Natl Bank Na reported 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barr E S Company holds 0.13% or 9,978 shares in its portfolio.

