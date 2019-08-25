As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Founders Capital Management Has Upped Position; Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Position Maintained by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 5,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 140,185 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.53 million, up from 134,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 31,662 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 28,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 2.87M shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 46,584 shares to 14,991 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 219,335 were reported by Greystone Managed Incorporated. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company reported 44.18 million shares. Pinnacle Lc has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horizon Investments Ltd Liability stated it has 28,994 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Highland LP stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Charles Schwab Inv holds 2.54% or 33.59M shares in its portfolio. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited invested 3.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Johnson Fin Grp stated it has 0.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fruth Invest accumulated 1.28% or 25,881 shares. Moon Management Ltd, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,865 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 457,403 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corp accumulated 3.26 million shares or 3.15% of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 4.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 57,193 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 3.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 153,000 shares. 528,558 were accumulated by Personal Cap Advsrs Corp.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft hires former Siri boss – The Information – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Best DJ Stock – Buy Now For Near-Term Capital Gain – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft gains as Wedbush touts cloud potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66’s Q2: Back On Track With A 12.5% Increase In The Dividend And $3.12 In Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.