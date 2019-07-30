As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Decreased Position by $1.13 Million; As Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Valuation Declined, Consonance Capital Management LP Lowered by $7.21 Million Its Stake

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35M, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $676.35M market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 133,767 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – CAFC: VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. v. WEST-WARD PHARMACEUTICALS [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2707 – 2018-04-13; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q EPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14.3C; 26/03/2018 – VANDA HAS 45 DAYS INITIATE A PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Reiterates Prior 2018 Fincl Guidance; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 23/05/2018 – HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) Effective in Treating Jet Lag during Transatlantic Travel; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNDA); 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 9,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, down from 51,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $140.21. About 6.05 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft’s (MSFT) Cloud & Azure Adoption to Aid Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Microsoft Stock Owners Shouldnâ€™t Worry About Linux – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “As Dow Drives Above 27,000, This Stock Is Leading It Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Financial Strategies reported 7,056 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Ltd, a Oregon-based fund reported 17,526 shares. Burney reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pettyjohn Wood And White accumulated 3.59% or 93,556 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co owns 6,909 shares. Mckinley Cap Llc Delaware reported 4.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amica Mutual invested 3.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 50,245 are held by Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 5.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ulysses Mgmt Ltd reported 254,000 shares. Srs Invest Ltd Llc invested 5.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Orca Investment Mngmt has 45,467 shares for 6.11% of their portfolio. Harvey Capital has invested 3.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). C Worldwide Holding A S reported 4.07 million shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.01% or 344,851 shares. 35,934 are owned by Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability. Amer Century Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). 8.54 million are held by Blackrock Incorporated. Atika Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 141,000 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Invesco holds 1.50M shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 73,100 shares. Ls Invest Limited Co, Michigan-based fund reported 3,786 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Hbk Invests Lp has invested 0.04% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 422,141 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association holds 13,752 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 55,910 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 243,902 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $64.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) by 4.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI).

More notable recent Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VNDA, CTL, NIO and CRBP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. – VNDA – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vanda Pharmaceuticals: IOMachine Says This Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 24, 2018.