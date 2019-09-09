As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Hitchwood Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Farr Miller & Washington Upped Stake

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 2,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 255,330 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.29M, up from 252,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 1.58 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 900,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.94 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.09. About 15.11 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 984 shares to 3,355 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 38,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,672 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nadler holds 0.17% or 4,315 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1.59% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs invested in 0.26% or 505,545 shares. The New York-based Hrt Ltd Llc has invested 0.93% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Glenmede Company Na reported 1.36M shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Lc, Indiana-based fund reported 188,853 shares. Clearbridge Limited, a New York-based fund reported 1.27 million shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.45% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 42,478 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser owns 1.09% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.42M shares. Rnc Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 14,169 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.33% or 14,272 shares. National Pension holds 1.33M shares. Primecap Mgmt Commerce Ca has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jane Street Group Ltd Llc stated it has 460,825 shares. Halsey Associate Incorporated Ct owns 145,855 shares for 2.93% of their portfolio.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 130,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.