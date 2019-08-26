As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Ghp Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $359,775; Presima Holding In Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Was Boosted

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 81,031 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, up from 77,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $76.79. About 543,538 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $301.7 MLN VS $377.4 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr; 30/04/2018 – SL Green Chairman to Step Down After 20 Years; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12M US Long portfolio

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kidder Stephen W has 2.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 59,759 shares. 18,025 are owned by Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv. Nwq Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 124,121 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resource stated it has 1.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clenar Muke Llc owns 24.46M shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has 3.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet Asset Ltd stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Payden Rygel has invested 2.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Contravisory Invest Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North Point Port Managers Oh accumulated 0.1% or 4,466 shares. Uss Inv Management Ltd reported 4.25M shares. Joho Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 8.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 408,000 shares. Moneta Gp Invest Advisors, a Missouri-based fund reported 27,929 shares. 9.83M were accumulated by Egerton (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership. Ruggie Capital owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15 shares.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $726.14 million US Long portfolio