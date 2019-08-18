As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Cut Stake by $652,509; As Baidu (BIDU) Market Valuation Declined, Hrt Financial Has Increased Position

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 161.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 7,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 11,904 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 4,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $96.7. About 5.93 million shares traded or 48.04% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98); 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60); 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 398,898 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.05M, down from 404,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 21,384 shares to 137,572 shares, valued at $15.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank holds 5.74% or 10.23M shares in its portfolio. Suncoast Equity, a Florida-based fund reported 153,077 shares. Petrus Tru Com Lta has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 3.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisory Alpha Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Amer Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 24,339 shares or 2.21% of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel stated it has 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stewart & Patten Co Ltd reported 224,661 shares stake. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks invested in 1.11M shares. Community State Bank Na holds 74,463 shares. Third Point Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 500,000 shares stake. New York-based Lagoda Invest Lp has invested 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ionic Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 3,540 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Seatown Holdg Pte Limited has 232,700 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 3.35% or 1.43 million shares.