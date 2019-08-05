As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Edge Wealth Management Lifted Its Stake by $813,033; As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Share Value Rose, Balyasny Asset Management Raised Stake

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 292.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 585,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 785,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.05M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.26% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 52.18M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS – ITS SECURITY AUDIT SHOWED MANY CRITICAL SECURITY VULNERABILITIES & MANUFACTURER BACKDOORS IN AMD’S EPYC,RYZEN,RYZEN PRO,RYZEN MOBILE CHIPS; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 18/05/2018 – Staying close to home, Infineon to build new chip plant in Austria; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 01/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Announces Long-term Preclinical Efficacy Data on ADVM-022 Gene Therapy in Wet AMD; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 18/05/2018 – Germany calls on chip and hardware makers to tackle processor flaws; 29/03/2018 – Fudzilla: AMD’s open-source Radeon Rays integrated into Unity engine; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices also posted earnings that topped expectations; 05/03/2018 – AUTOMODULAR – AMD CURRENTLY BELIEVES SETTLEMENT PROCEEDS IN RESPECT OF GM CLAIM MAY NOT BE RECEIVED FROM GENERAL MOTORS ON OR BEFORE MARCH 7, 2018

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 6,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 152,018 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90 million, up from 145,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $131.96. About 22.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Rise of Esports — a Gamer’s Perspective – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AMD: Critical Time Approaches – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : CHL, QQQ, NOK, MU, SAN, AMD, TQQQ, TVIX, AAPL, SAP, S, TLK – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Despite the Plunge, Thereâ€™s No Need to Panic on AMD Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why AMD Stock Is Soaring Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 152,948 shares to 208,911 shares, valued at $19.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh by 326,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,392 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.14 million activity. Su Lisa T sold $1.14M worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.