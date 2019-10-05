As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Cypress Funds Has Upped Holding; As Yy (YY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Ward Ferry Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake

Ward Ferry Management Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd sold 149,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.80 million, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 278,548 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 310,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.53 million, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Zooming In The Cloud – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Entertainment Stocks to Brighten Up Life – Investorplace.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Is Up 40% This Year And Still Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Berkshire Money Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 20,000 were accumulated by Peconic Prtn Limited Liability. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.52% or 31,065 shares. 20,220 were accumulated by Pictet Bank Ltd. Fdx Advisors has 1.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 280,607 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ami Asset owns 435,412 shares for 2.89% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested 3.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,590 shares. Baxter Bros holds 6.71% or 219,157 shares. 107,179 were accumulated by Ycg Limited Liability. Haverford Services invested in 81,173 shares or 3.78% of the stock. Knott David M has 0.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,400 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 0.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 166,745 shares. Amica Mutual Communications holds 3.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 219,996 shares.

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95 million and $635.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 66,700 shares to 2.38 million shares, valued at $27.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $56.73M for 19.67 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 456,600 shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $52.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.