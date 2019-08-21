As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Cypress Capital Management Has Cut by $2.40 Million Its Stake; As Hershey Foods (HSY) Market Valuation Rose, Cypress Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hershey Foods Corp (HSY) by 84.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 9,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 20,755 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 11,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hershey Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $157.05. About 46,289 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – Hershey sales boosted by Amplify acquisition; 03/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – ANNOUNCES COCOA FOR GOOD, CO’S HALF-BLN DOLLAR COCOA STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: ADVERTISING SPENDING ON ‘CORE CHOCOLATE’ IS UP; 04/04/2018 – Hershey to Webcast First-Quarter Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IMPACT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES IS ESTIMATED TO BE NEGLIGIBLE FOR 2018; 17/05/2018 – HERSHEY INVESTING $100M IN FOUR U.S. PLANTS TO BOOST PRODUCTION; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL ADDITIONS, INCLUDING SOFTWARE, ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE $355 MLN TO $375 MLN FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Hershey’s A1 Ratings; Affirms Prime-1; Outlook Stable

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 20,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 176,858 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, down from 197,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.12. About 2.37 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,751 shares to 107,107 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 102,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,533 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $267.35 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO sold $918,270 worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Thursday, August 1.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.