As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Cognios Capital Lowered Its Stake; Sprott Trimmed Garmin LTD (GRMN) Holding by $2.15 Million; Share Price Rose

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 6,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,778 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, down from 34,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $138.94. About 10.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $79.81. About 403,658 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,631 shares to 46,951 shares, valued at $8.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2019: INTC, QCOM, JKS, SFUN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oracle (ORCL) Loses JEDI Lawsuit: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft is Earning its $1 Trillion Valuation – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has 288,811 shares. Weatherstone Cap Mngmt owns 4,449 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Thomas White Intll Limited has 0.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,767 shares. Diamond Hill Mngmt holds 2.24% or 3.45M shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 38,107 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisors Llc invested in 0.62% or 106,304 shares. Pension Service has 3.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Florida-based Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas has invested 2.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spc Fincl Incorporated invested in 1.12% or 44,546 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) owns 75,181 shares. 39,062 are owned by Valicenti Advisory. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc reported 20,143 shares stake. Cadence Mngmt Lc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 60,902 shares. Phocas Financial Corporation holds 4,820 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM) by 30,000 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 527,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG).

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $189.85 million for 19.95 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.99% EPS growth.

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fitbit and Garmin Both Are a Solid Play in 5G Stocks – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Garmin (GRMN) Down 1.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of August 16th Options Trading For Garmin (GRMN) – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Will Garmin Extend Winning Streak Into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on February 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Garmin motors into a new business line – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: July 08, 2019.