As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Caledonia Investments Plc Trimmed Stake by $7.91 Million; As Covanta Hldg (CVA) Market Valuation Declined, Hussman Strategic Advisors Boosted Position

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.42. About 857,687 shares traded or 39.04% up from the average. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6)

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 59,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 417,267 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.88M, down from 476,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 27.01 million shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 18,500 shares to 175,478 shares, valued at $28.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $357.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 35,800 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).