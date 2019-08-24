As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Burt Wealth Advisors Has Upped Its Position; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Decreased Holding in Ebix (Call) (EBIX) by $51.87 Million as Market Value Declined

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Ebix Inc (Call) (EBIX) by 96.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 41,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Ebix Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $34.32. About 231,015 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 % Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS – TO SELL ITS MONEY EXCHANGE BUSINESS TO EBIX INC. FOR ABOUT 12 BLN RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advisorshares Tr (MINC) by 21,623 shares to 8,260 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (RLY) by 16,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,464 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Management Corporation New York stated it has 34,359 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd accumulated 255,574 shares. Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership holds 6.59% or 2.83M shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 194,091 shares or 4.07% of their US portfolio. Yacktman Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.29 million shares. Mirador Cap Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,822 shares. The Sweden-based Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has invested 12.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bollard Grp Limited Liability has 1.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 291,176 shares. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 1.68% or 59,474 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 3.54% or 1.97M shares. 142,251 were reported by Forbes J M And Llp. 115,681 were accumulated by Private Asset Management Incorporated. 17,071 are owned by Marshall & Sullivan Wa. Ami Investment Management Inc reported 26,757 shares. Whittier Tru Company reported 2.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 30,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 38,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 6,296 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 8,720 shares. 15,103 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 3,090 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 142,979 are held by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. 342 were accumulated by Captrust Advisors. Atwood And Palmer, a Missouri-based fund reported 183,878 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 8,200 shares. West Coast Lc owns 54,770 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 29,553 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) or 739,514 shares. Sensato Invsts Limited Company holds 40,688 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 200 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 23,900 shares or 0% of the stock.