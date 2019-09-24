As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Blb&B Advisors Has Lowered by $710,220 Its Holding; Condor Capital Management Lowered Holding in Peapack (PGC) by $901,376 as Stock Rose

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 5,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 161,871 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.68 million, down from 167,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $139.41. About 8.13M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 32,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 36,158 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 68,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $557.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 17,283 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft bull praises vendor Pentagon contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $871.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,275 shares to 3,978 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 41,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 583,659 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northstar Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 3.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hillsdale Mgmt has 7,540 shares. Susquehanna Llp accumulated 131,466 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Corporation Mi stated it has 2.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Efg Asset Management (Americas) stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Illinois-based Country Tru National Bank has invested 4.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellcome Tru (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru reported 6.33M shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 3.01% or 4.81M shares. 23,500 were accumulated by Kepos Limited Partnership. Madrona Fincl Ser Ltd has 18,207 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Horseman Mgmt Limited has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marshall Sullivan Wa has 17,071 shares. Hudson Bay Management Lp owns 92,500 shares. Ccm Advisers Llc holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 114,607 shares. Cutter & Com Brokerage Incorporated has invested 0.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Announces Strategic Designation of Investment Banking Business – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Announces Appointment of Executive Vice President, Head of Commercial Banking – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires June Ryan, Senior Managing Director & Senior Trust Officer, Peapack Private Wealth Management – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s (NASDAQ:PGC) Shareholders Feel About The 65% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lassus Wherley Named a 2019 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers by InvestmentNews – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banc Funds Comm Limited Company holds 2.57% or 1.18 million shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 12,529 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 56,324 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 30,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 5,194 shares. 500,000 are owned by Endicott. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 11,841 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 14,400 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc owns 34,764 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 110 shares. D E Shaw Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 29,114 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Lc owns 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 12,112 shares. Bridgeway Cap holds 95,862 shares.

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67M for 11.94 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.