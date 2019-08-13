As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Beach Investment Counsel Boosted Its Stake; Viacom Cl B (VIAB) Shareholder Denali Advisors Upped Stake by $1.02 Million

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc Cl B (VIAB) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 36,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 442,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.41 million, up from 405,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $29.43. About 1.47 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 26/03/2018 – VIA: BREAKING: Nickelodeon officially parts ways with Dan Schneider. DHD reports “multiple complaints of abusive behavior against Schneider filed by members of his staff” “Under a cloud of suspicion over the treatment of some younger stars.” “Well documented temper issues for years; 03/05/2018 – Clusterfest Reveals Details for lmmersive, One-of-a-Kind Experiences from TV’s Most Iconic Comedy Shows; 15/03/2018 – YouTube Prepares to Open VidCon with Second “YouTube OnStage”; 22/03/2018 – DJ Khaled and Get Schooled Announce New Scholarship under Major Keys Campaign; 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counter offer; 03/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CBS, VIAB, TSLA, FOXA, SPOT, BA, WMT & more; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 02/04/2018 – Nickelodeon International and KidsRights Join Forces to Spotlight Kids Around the World Making Positive Change in Their; 09/04/2018 – US News: Viacom Asks CBS to Raise Its Bid by $2.8 Billion; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 33,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 202,654 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, up from 168,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $138.21. About 6.60 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 2.65% or 3.77M shares. Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has 3.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 288,811 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank & accumulated 3% or 157,646 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 55,853 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld reported 132 shares. Sageworth has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership reported 462,115 shares. Azimuth Ltd holds 235,622 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc stated it has 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has invested 5.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mount Vernon Md reported 27,645 shares stake. Summit Asset Mgmt Llc reported 11,821 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Swarthmore Grp Inc Inc has 5,475 shares for 2.77% of their portfolio. Roosevelt Gp reported 301,599 shares stake. Central Securities Corp has 100,000 shares.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 3,525 shares to 2,700 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearway Energy Inc. by 468,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,504 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl. Group (NYSE:AIG).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 12,900 shares to 423,843 shares, valued at $14.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 98,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,000 shares, and cut its stake in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI).